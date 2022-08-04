Nvea Stelmann reveals how her relationship with Mario Frias – Famous



Play/Instagram

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/03/2022 08:17

08/03/2022 08:17

Nvea Stelmann opened the game and revealed her current relationship with her ex-husband, Mario Frias. The actors are parents of Miguel, who is now 17 years old, the result of their marriage between 2003 and 2005.

“Miguel and Mario are crazy about each other. Thank God, they are very good friends. They see each other whenever they can. Very often. We never had set dates”, he pointed out.

The 48-year-old actress, who has lived in the United States since 2017, revealed Contigo! who maintain a good relationship with the former Special Secretary for Culture and who respect each other.

“Always has been and if God always wants to be [uma relao maravilhosa]. We respect each other and want the best for each other. And Miguel was always a priority for both of us”. Nvea Stelmann

Currently, Nvea is married to businessman Marcus Rocha, with whom she had another daughter, little Bruna Rocha, 8.

The real reason to leave Brazil

In a rare visit to Brazil, Nvea Stelmann opened her heart and declared the reason for leaving her native country to participate in the Faust in the Band.

“She went through a very big upheaval at one time, coming to live in the United States, when she had the panic syndrome… A lot of people have this disease and don’t realize they have it”, said Fausto, addressing the subject.

The artist, who moved with her family to Orlando, Florida, revealed that a very serious problem made her leave for American territory.

“Look, mental illnesses are a big taboo, leaving many people terrified because they think they shouldn’t talk about this subject. But these illnesses are more present in our lives than ever, especially after the pandemic, when a lot of people got sick” , he explained.

“I was very afraid that when it started to get dark, I already wanted to go home right away. The fact that it got dark, for me, was a terrifying thing. I moved to the United States precisely because of that, in addition to the great fear of violence “, he added.

The situation made her and her family reflect on whether it was worth continuing to live in such a way. “When we start to feel afraid of living, it becomes very complicated. I was afraid of being robbed, afraid of taking a step… So, there are times when we have to take a step back”, he said.