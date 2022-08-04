OFFER OF THE DAY | Kingston NV1 1TB M.2 2280 Format SSD for R$489 on Amazon

The Kingston NV1 SSD in this promotion is offering a cost of less than R$0.50 per GB.

Thinking of purchasing the Kingston NV1 SSD? O Kingston NV1 1TB M.2 2280 Format SSD is on offer at amazon, available for a limited time. This offer today offers the Kingston NV1 SSD in your version of 1 TB per BRL 489, or great storage available for this model, it is mainly indicated for users who like or need an internal space to store various games, files, photos, videos and whatever else is needed. Click here to buy Kingston NV1 1TB

The product is at an incredible price, as it is offering a cost of less than R$0.50 per GB, being a product that delivers a maximum sequential read speed of 2,100MB/s and a maximum sequential write speed of 1,700 MB/s and has a lifespan of 240 TBW, which is also great for games that bring features that use high data transfer rates.

Kingston NV1 1TB SSD Specifications:

– Capacity: 500GB, 1TB and 2TB

– Format: M.2 2280

– Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

– Maximum sequential read speed: 2,100MB/s

– Maximum sequential write speed: 1,700MB/s

– Lifetime: 240TBW

– Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm

– Warranty: Limited three years

Source: Amazon