OnePlus 10T 5G made official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 16 GB of RAM

After numerous leaks, OnePlus finally presented its new flagship: the OnePlus 10T 5G, along with the new version of its OxygenOS 13 operating system. The device has novelties in its design and promises great performance at a competitive price. In the specs, the device comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm platform, 120 Hz display and support for 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition fast charging.

















03 Aug

















02 Aug



In design, the OnePlus 10T 5G has a notable change: there will be no alert slider. According to the company, it was removed to have more internal space, allowing the company to offer a more efficient charging solution, larger battery and better antenna signal.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,412) pixels, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10+ certification with support for 10-bit color, allowing for a rich and realistic visual experience. There’s also a digital reader under the screen and a center-hole camera to house the 16-megapixel front sensor.

At the rear, there is a triple module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0 and better HDR performance, which allows you to take pictures in any light condition. Rounding out the trio is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with options of 8, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, Adreno 730 GPU. , the battery consists of two cells totaling 4,800 mAh with support for 150W fast charging, which promises to offer autonomy for a whole day with just 10 minutes of charging and 100% in 19 minutes.

In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12.1 interface and OnePlus promises 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

technical specifications













75.4 x 163 x 8.75 mm

6.7 inches – 2412x1080px











6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 2412 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB, 12GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 megapixel sensor

5G SA/NSA connection, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C 2.0, dual band and GPS

4,800mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging

Android 12 under the OxygenOS 12.1 interface

