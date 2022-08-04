Out of action since June, Bustos should not “arrive and play” at São Paulo

Nahuel Bustos is already in Brazil and should be announced as a new reinforcement for São Paulo in the next few hours. However, anyone who thinks that the 24-year-old striker will arrive at the new club ready to be selected by Rogério Ceni is wrong, although the coach really needs an athlete with his characteristics.

That’s because Nahuel Bustos last played an official match on June 19, when his former team, Girona, beat Tenerife and secured access to the Spanish First Division. At the time, the Argentine entered the match in the 40th minute of the second half.

Of the last ten games that he played for Girona, in only one Nahuel Bustos was a starter, against Eibar, away from home, also for the playoffs of access to the Spanish First Division. In all other recent engagements, the Argentine came in the final minutes of the second half.

Therefore, 45 days after his last official game, Nahuel Bustos will need a pre-season to physically recondition himself before making his debut for São Paulo. As he cannot play in the Copa do Brasil, nor in the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana, the Argentine will prepare to reinforce the Tricolor in future commitments for the Brasileirão and, who knows, in a possible South American semifinal.

Nahuel Bustos belongs to Grupo City and played the last two seasons for Girona FC, a club that belongs to the conglomerate. In 2021/22, he scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 45 games played. In 2020/21, the Argentinian scored twice and made three passes on goal in 36 matches.

Nahuel Bustos can play as a striker and also on the sides of the field, as speed is one of his attributes. The Argentine arrives at Morumbi as the 11th reinforcement for the current season. In addition to him, Jandrei, Rafinha, Nikão, Alisson, Patrick, Colorado, André Anderson, Marcos Guilherme, Giuliano Galoppo and Felipe Alves arrived in 2022.

