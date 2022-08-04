Pablo Marçal says he did not resign his candidacy and the case goes to court

After the National Executive of the Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order) declared support for the ticket of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), coach, entrepreneur and influencer Pablo Marçal (Pros ) said today that he has not resigned from his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic and suggested that he will take the imbroglio to justice.

“I’m going to tell you here that I’m giving up, from now on, my quality time with my family, the millions of reais that I’m not earning because I’m not connected to business. things to serve this nation… if it’s up to me, Bolsonaro and Lula will never sit in that president’s chair again,” he said, in an event with an audience broadcast on social media.

“I don’t know who will be the leader of the party, because, at the end of the night, the party had a change of command and a decision by the STJ. I will not judge the decision, but it is a little strange. But just as that decision came, a new one will come tomorrow.”

The agreement with the PT was closed at a meeting this afternoon between Eurípedes Júnior, founder and current president of the Pros, and the coordination of the Lula campaign. The meeting took place in São Paulo, at the Perseu Abramo Foundation —linked to the PT—, at lunchtime.

In addition to Eurípedes and Alckmin, Aloizio Mercadante, one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign, participated; Felipe Espírito Santo, president of the Social Order Foundation, linked to Pros; and Bruno Pena, attorney for the Pros.

On a trip to the Northeast this week, Lula and the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), did not participate in the meeting, but have already been informed of the result.

Internal party dispute

The Pros, which supported the PT in the last two national elections with Dilma Rousseff (2014) and Haddad (2018), launched Pablo Marçal at a convention in Brasília. It is the first time that the party would run for office and the first time that Marçal would seek public office.

The problem is that the party is going through a long legal dispute that includes the permanence of Euripides in the presidency. After five months away, he resumed the right to direct the Pros also last Sunday, through a decision by Minister Jorge Mussi, vice president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).