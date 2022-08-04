Pacheco reinforces ‘full confidence’ in the electoral system and says that electronic voting machines are ‘national pride’ | Elections 2022

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said this Wednesday (3), at the opening of the plenary session, that he has “full confidence” in the electoral system. He also stated that electronic voting machines are a reason for “national pride”.

The speech by Pacheco, who is also president of Congress, comes at a time of reactions, in various sectors of society, to President Jair Bolsonaro’s unproven attacks on the country’s electoral system, especially electronic voting machines.

Bolsonaro has been repeating, in recent months, suspicions already denied by the authorities about the polls and the counting of votes. In July, he gathered foreign ambassadors stationed in Brasília to defame the Brazilian electoral system.

This act, contrary to what the president wanted, aroused support for the Brazilian electoral system of important embassies, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. A letter for democracy, prepared by the University of São Paulo, was also a reaction to the president’s advances, and already has more than half a million signatures.

Pacheco defended the electoral system in the Senate, in his first speech in plenary after the return of the parliamentary recess.

“As I have repeated, for the presidency of the Senate and Congress, in my speeches in this House and outside it, I have full confidence in the Brazilian electoral process, in the Electoral Justice and in the electronic voting machines, through which we have been counting the votes since 1996. I know that this position is vastly majority in the National Congress,” said the Senate president.

He recalled that electronic voting machines have been used for 26 years in the country and represented an institutional advance in relation to the printed vote.

“Electronic voting machines have always been a source of national pride and, in these 26 years of use in Brazil, have brought transparency, reliability and speed in the verification of the results of the elections. on paper. They represent, therefore, a true institutional improvement”, he added.

Pacheco also said that the legitimacy of the vote must be recognized “as soon as the results of the polls are announced”.

“The electoral rite gives prominence to the popular will, guaranteeing that the true holders of power, the people, can freely choose their representatives, their rulers. Elections exist to ensure the legitimacy of political power, as the result of the polls is the legitimate response of the popular will. Legitimacy that must be recognized, as soon as the results of the polls are proclaimed”, said the president of the Senate.

Pacheco stressed that it is up to the Judiciary, especially the Electoral Justice, to take care of the Elections, and not to other institutions; and also the guarantee to democracy and society that, on the first day of 2023, Congress will swear in the president elected by the polls in October.

“It is up to the Judiciary to take care of the elections through an electoral system based on electronic ballot boxes, of already established reliability, the guarantee to Brazilian democracy, to Brazilian society, which on January 1, 2023 we will be here at the National Congress to give swearing in to the President of the Republic elected by electronic voting machines in our country, whoever is elected”, he said.

The Senate president also once again appealed to authorities, citizens and authorities for pacification during the electoral period.