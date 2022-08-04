Pack of 5 English Bulldogs Kills Man in California | World

A pack of five English bulldogs killed a 59-year-old man in Selma, California, on Sunday (1st).

The victim, Richard Barry, was out walking when he was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs.

Norway bans breeding of two breeds of dogs to prevent animals from suffering

English bulldog taken during robbery in Niterói is returned to owner

(See below for a video that gives tips on what to do if you need to separate a dog attack.)

2 of 2 Richard Barry in an undated photo — Photo: Playback/GoFundMe Richard Barry in an undated photo — Photo: Playback/GoFundMe

Teresa Barry, the man’s sister-in-law, saw the attack. She told a TV network that Richard was screaming for help – she tried to get him out of the dogs but couldn’t. According to her account, she went at the animals with a baseball bat. She fell, and three dogs attacked her (she was cut and injured in the incident).

“The dogs were on top of him, biting non-stop,” she told KSEE/KGPE.

The police arrived to meet Richard at the scene. The dogs were apprehended and are being analyzed to see if they have rabies.

According to the animal control agency, the dogs escaped from a residence and attacked the victim who was just walking. It is not yet known whether the owners will be indicted. Police say they are cooperating with investigations.

Watch a video that gives tips on how to act if you need to separate a dog attack.

Learn to act in cases where you need to separate a dog attack