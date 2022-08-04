Palmeiras lose 100%, but maintain unbeaten record and chance of new records in Libertadores | palm trees

The 2-2 draw against Atlético-MG, in the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, this Wednesday, did not keep Palmeiras alive only in the fight for classification, but also in the search to improve and break other records in the competition.

After seeing Galo open a two-goal lead on the scoreboard, Verdão managed to draw the tie with goals from Murilo and Danilo. The result extended to 20 matches the undefeated streak of palm trees acting as a visitor in Libertadores. There are 14 victories and six draws in the period, the biggest mark of a club in the history of the competition.

As a visitor, the last defeat was in April 2019, against San Lorenzo, in Buenos Aires. Under the command of Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras has never been defeated playing away from home in the South American competition.

Palmeiras’ good phase as a visitor also extends to the Brazilian Championship, being the only team that has not yet been defeated playing away from home. In all, in 25 games away from Allianz Parque, there were 14 wins, nine draws and only two defeats (both to São Paulo for the Paulista and Copa do Brasil) in 2022.

Unbeaten for 17 games, Palmeiras is one of matching the longest unbeaten streak in Libertadores history, which belongs precisely to Atlético-MG. Galo went unbeaten for 18 straight clashes, from 2019 to this season’s group stage.

The draw against Atlético-MG ended Palmeiras’ streak of nine straight wins, in addition to the 100% record in the current edition of Libertadores. The record had been conquered in the rout over Cerro Porteño, in the round of 16, at Allianz Parque. At the time, Verdão surpassed the mark that belonged to five other clubs: Peñarol, Estudiantes, Cruzeiro, Vasco and Santos, with eight triumphs each.

Maintaining the unbeaten record leaves Palmeiras with a chance of being the undefeated champion of Libertadores, which has not happened in the tournament since 2012, with rival Corinthians.

There are 11 games without losing (seven wins and four draws), Palmeiras reached the longest unbeaten streak in all their participation in Libertadores, alongside the team that played in the competition in 1961 and won nine and drew two other matches.

With the tie against Atlético-MG, Palmeiras need a simple victory in the return game of the quarterfinals, next Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Allianz Parque, to qualify. A new tie takes the decision of the vacancy to penalties.

