Palmeiras, São Paulo and Athletico lead with more penalties in 2022; Santos has more penalties against | Brazilian series a

Verdão has an average of 0.38 per match and accounts for 84% of success: they scored 16 goals. Tricolor had 16 penalties and hit 13, with 81%. Hurricane scored 10 out of 14 opportunities and has 71%.
Leão da Ilha and Galo beat ten penalties, but the team from Santa Catarina has better performance: they scored nine (90%) against eight (80%) of the Minas Gerais team. The survey is from Stat Spy. (See full list below)
Serie A carousel penalties — Photo: ge
Only four teams scored 100% of the penalty kicks: Goiás (six), Botafogo (five), Santos (five) and Bragantino (two).
Of the 20 participants in Serie A, 19 of them have a performance above 60%. O Fluminense is the club that escapes the curve: scored twice in four penalties, with 50%.
Penalties in favor of Serie A teams in 2022
|clubs
|Penalties in favor
|converted penalties
|utilization
|palm trees
|19
|16
|84%
|Sao Paulo
|16
|13
|81%
|athletic
|14
|10
|71%
|Hawaii
|10
|9
|90%
|Atlético-MG
|10
|8
|80%
|Flamengo
|9
|7
|78%
|Ceará
|8
|7
|88%
|Corinthians
|8
|6
|75%
|Inter
|7
|6
|86%
|Atlético-GO
|7
|5
|71%
|cuiabá
|6
|5
|83%
|Strength
|6
|4
|67%
|America-MG
|6
|4
|67%
|Botafogo
|5
|5
|100%
|saints
|5
|5
|100%
|Youth
|5
|3
|60%
|coritiba
|4
|3
|75%
|Fluminense
|4
|two
|50%
|Bragantino
|two
|two
|100%
In penalties against, Santos suffered the most in the year: 10 scored and nine converted, with 90% success. São Paulo (nine) is second, and four teams have seen the lime mark against eight times: Athletico, Corinthians, Goiás and Juventude.
Five clubs do not celebrate penalties missed by rivals. Atlético-GO, Coritiba and Palmeiras conceded seven goals that way, as did Atlético-MG (five) and Botafogo (two).
The best performance in the category is from América-MG, with 33% success: they conceded a goal in three attempts. The Tricolor paulista also has a bit of luck: it was leaked four times in nine penalties. (Check out the full list below)
Penalties against Serie A teams in 2022
|clubs
|penalties against
|converted penalties
|utilization
|saints
|10
|9
|90%
|Sao Paulo
|9
|5
|56%
|athletic
|8
|6
|75%
|Corinthians
|8
|6
|75%
|Goiás
|8
|6
|75%
|Youth
|8
|6
|75%
|Atlético-GO
|7
|7
|100%
|coritiba
|7
|7
|100%
|palm trees
|7
|7
|100%
|Inter
|7
|6
|86%
|Bragantino
|6
|4
|67%
|Atlético-MG
|5
|5
|100%
|Hawaii
|5
|4
|80%
|Ceará
|5
|4
|80%
|cuiabá
|4
|3
|75%
|Strength
|4
|3
|75%
|Flamengo
|3
|two
|67%
|Fluminense
|3
|two
|67%
|America-MG
|3
|1
|33%
|Botafogo
|two
|two
|100%
*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Leonardo Martins, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.
Errata: the numbers of penalties in favor and converted from Fluminense were out of date. We corrected the information at 18:51.