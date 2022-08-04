Palmeiras, São Paulo and Athletico lead with more penalties in 2022; Santos has more penalties against | Brazilian series a

Abhishek Pratap 31 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Palmeiras, São Paulo and Athletico lead with more penalties in 2022; Santos has more penalties against | Brazilian series a 0 Views

Verdão has an average of 0.38 per match and accounts for 84% of success: they scored 16 goals. Tricolor had 16 penalties and hit 13, with 81%. Hurricane scored 10 out of 14 opportunities and has 71%.

Leão da Ilha and Galo beat ten penalties, but the team from Santa Catarina has better performance: they scored nine (90%) against eight (80%) of the Minas Gerais team. The survey is from Stat Spy. (See full list below)

Serie A carousel penalties — Photo: ge

Only four teams scored 100% of the penalty kicks: Goiás (six), Botafogo (five), Santos (five) and Bragantino (two).

Of the 20 participants in Serie A, 19 of them have a performance above 60%. O Fluminense is the club that escapes the curve: scored twice in four penalties, with 50%.

Penalties in favor of Serie A teams in 2022

clubsPenalties in favorconverted penaltiesutilization
palm trees191684%
Sao Paulo161381%
athletic141071%
Hawaii10990%
Atlético-MG10880%
Flamengo9778%
Ceará8788%
Corinthians8675%
Inter7686%
Atlético-GO7571%
cuiabá6583%
Strength6467%
America-MG6467%
Botafogo55100%
saints55100%
Youth5360%
coritiba4375%
Fluminense4two50%
Bragantinotwotwo100%

In penalties against, Santos suffered the most in the year: 10 scored and nine converted, with 90% success. São Paulo (nine) is second, and four teams have seen the lime mark against eight times: Athletico, Corinthians, Goiás and Juventude.

Five clubs do not celebrate penalties missed by rivals. Atlético-GO, Coritiba and Palmeiras conceded seven goals that way, as did Atlético-MG (five) and Botafogo (two).

The best performance in the category is from América-MG, with 33% success: they conceded a goal in three attempts. The Tricolor paulista also has a bit of luck: it was leaked four times in nine penalties. (Check out the full list below)

Penalties against Serie A teams in 2022

clubspenalties againstconverted penaltiesutilization
saints10990%
Sao Paulo9556%
athletic8675%
Corinthians8675%
Goiás8675%
Youth8675%
Atlético-GO77100%
coritiba77100%
palm trees77100%
Inter7686%
Bragantino6467%
Atlético-MG55100%
Hawaii5480%
Ceará5480%
cuiabá4375%
Strength4375%
Flamengo3two67%
Fluminense3two67%
America-MG3133%
Botafogotwotwo100%

*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Leonardo Martins, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.

Errata: the numbers of penalties in favor and converted from Fluminense were out of date. We corrected the information at 18:51.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Against Athletico, Estudiantes puts on the field what no Brazilian has

Today, he is the strongest representative of the greatest historical power of Libertadores. It is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved