Palmeiras, São Paulo and Athletico lead with more penalties in 2022; Santos has more penalties against | Brazilian series a

Verdão has an average of 0.38 per match and accounts for 84% of success: they scored 16 goals. Tricolor had 16 penalties and hit 13, with 81%. Hurricane scored 10 out of 14 opportunities and has 71%.

Leão da Ilha and Galo beat ten penalties, but the team from Santa Catarina has better performance: they scored nine (90%) against eight (80%) of the Minas Gerais team. The survey is from Stat Spy. (See full list below)

Only four teams scored 100% of the penalty kicks: Goiás (six), Botafogo (five), Santos (five) and Bragantino (two).

Of the 20 participants in Serie A, 19 of them have a performance above 60%. O Fluminense is the club that escapes the curve: scored twice in four penalties, with 50%.

Penalties in favor of Serie A teams in 2022 clubs Penalties in favor converted penalties utilization palm trees 19 16 84% Sao Paulo 16 13 81% athletic 14 10 71% Hawaii 10 9 90% Atlético-MG 10 8 80% Flamengo 9 7 78% Ceará 8 7 88% Corinthians 8 6 75% Inter 7 6 86% Atlético-GO 7 5 71% cuiabá 6 5 83% Strength 6 4 67% America-MG 6 4 67% Botafogo 5 5 100% saints 5 5 100% Youth 5 3 60% coritiba 4 3 75% Fluminense 4 two 50% Bragantino two two 100%

In penalties against, Santos suffered the most in the year: 10 scored and nine converted, with 90% success. São Paulo (nine) is second, and four teams have seen the lime mark against eight times: Athletico, Corinthians, Goiás and Juventude.

Five clubs do not celebrate penalties missed by rivals. Atlético-GO, Coritiba and Palmeiras conceded seven goals that way, as did Atlético-MG (five) and Botafogo (two).

The best performance in the category is from América-MG, with 33% success: they conceded a goal in three attempts. The Tricolor paulista also has a bit of luck: it was leaked four times in nine penalties. (Check out the full list below)

Penalties against Serie A teams in 2022 clubs penalties against converted penalties utilization saints 10 9 90% Sao Paulo 9 5 56% athletic 8 6 75% Corinthians 8 6 75% Goiás 8 6 75% Youth 8 6 75% Atlético-GO 7 7 100% coritiba 7 7 100% palm trees 7 7 100% Inter 7 6 86% Bragantino 6 4 67% Atlético-MG 5 5 100% Hawaii 5 4 80% Ceará 5 4 80% cuiabá 4 3 75% Strength 4 3 75% Flamengo 3 two 67% Fluminense 3 two 67% America-MG 3 1 33% Botafogo two two 100%

*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Leonardo Martins, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.