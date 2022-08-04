Palmeiras still have factors to resolve to sign Bruno Tabata

Palmeiras have made significant progress in recent days to sign Bruno Tabata from Sporting de Portugal. However, the fans are still in doubt about what is missing for this reinforcement to finally come to fruition. The business is not simple, but the THROW! sought to understand some points to be enshrined.

It is worth noting that the first difficulty for this type of negotiation is money. Even for Verdão, which has excellent financial health by South American standards, the values ​​in euros limit a lot of action by the football department. “Gee, but it’s only 5 million euros”. Yes, the “only” is valid for Europeans, while for Brazilians it is fivefold and still make all this available in sight.

Sporting wanted this, a fixed amount of 5 million euros (almost R$ 27 million) and paid in one go. Palmeiras had in mind to divide these 5 million euros between fixed value and bonus. Did not work. Then, he agreed to pay the full amount, but in installments, and it seems that he convinced the Portuguese to make the form more flexible.

But that’s where the obstacles come. The question now is the possibility of inserting a bonus for performance in addition to the fixed 5 million and keeping a percentage of the economic rights, that is, Sporting would win for goals achieved and even in a possible future sale. That five million fixed can even double with these variables.

See how easy it is? However, it is possible to say that even if it is difficult, the player’s willingness to work in Brazil and compete for titles for Palmeiras ends up helping in the negotiation. If there was no such factor, perhaps the negotiations would already have ended. If he closes the transfer, Tabata must sign a contract for four years.

The midfielder even refused a proposal from the Middle East, more financially advantageous for him and Sporting, in order to have that chance with the alviverde shirt at the top of Brazilian football.

Thus, it is no exaggeration to say that the disputes are between Palmeiras and the Portuguese club, since the other interested party seems to have decided what they want for their future. Both Brazilian and European sources are optimistic about the outcome of the deal and believe that the last obstacles can be overcome.

Although Palmeiras has until August 15, the date the window closes, to define the hiring, there are those who say that there may be a conclusion of the “novela” this week. On the other hand, there are those who believe that things should be resolved after the knockout with Atlético-MG. The truth is that Tabata is Verdão’s target for the midfielder position and should have no other alternative at this moment.