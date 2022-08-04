Pantanal: After discovering Zuleica’s lie, Tenório despairs and takes an unexpected action: “I don’t have anything else…”

In the next chapters of wetlandTenório (Murilo Benício) will discover that he was deceived for many years by Zuleica (Aline Borges). However, the colonel will act in an unexpected way and very different from how he acted when he discovered the betrayals of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Everything will happen when Guta’s stepmother (Julia Dalavia) reveals that her firstborn, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) is not her brother. The nurse will tell the true story about Marcelo, including that he slept with his lover (Tenório) after becoming pregnant from an abuse. Zuleica will only tell the truth after discovering that her stepdaughter and her son love each other, and are suffering from not being able to be together.

However, what was supposed to be a secret ends up being discovered by Tenório, who despises his lover, refusing to sleep with his wife. “No! I have nothing else to offer you! I’m dead inside. Dry!”he shoots. “I’m like when that damn truck rolled down the cliff. Please get out of here, before I do something stupid”he shouts, referring to the accident that killed his parents.

The squatter’s attitude becomes even more surprising when Zuleica leaves the room. “I should have been under that truck, like Mom and Dad. That way I would have ended this torment I call life.”laments, while bursting into tears.