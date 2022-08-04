Pantanal: In love, Alcides goes looking for Bruaca in the boat and makes an irrefutable request: “To quarqué canto…”

After being kicked out of the house by tenorio (Murilo Benicio), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) went to live in the cabin. The farmer was not happy to find that his wife gave him horns on every trip he made to the city. Now Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), the pawn with whom Bruaca was ‘freaking out’, will discover the new whereabouts of his beloved and will go to meet her.

Who will tell him where Maria is living, will it be seedling (Bella Campos), who will also encourage the pawn to use his beloved to attract Tenório and finish him off. Alcides, then, awaits the punt of eugenio (Almir Sater) to finally meet Maria.

The reunion

“He kicks me out of the house, Arcides…”she will say. “You should have gone but me, Maria”, he will speak. Alcides will say that he knows that Tenório will go after him and Maria. She then gets worried, and asks him to leave before anyone sees the two of them together.

“Only go if you come plus me!”he will say. “Ara… And where are we going?”will ask Maria. “I don’t know… To any corner… To the end of the world, if need be. But you can’t live up and down this river in that hut…”. She will be surprised by Alcides’ request, but she won’t know what to do. Already the pawn, he is completely torn between what he feels for her and the desire for revenge. He will hug Bruaca, who will collapse crying on her chest.