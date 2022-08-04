‘Pantanal’: Juma sent Zé Lucas out of the tapera after talking to Velho do Rio | come around

▶ José Lucas admires Juma’s style
While the pawn is in the woods looking for wood, the Old Man pays a visit and gives Juma some advice:
“So listen to what I’m telling you, Juma… Or you’ll still cause a war between brothers!”
“That’s not what I want,” she’ll say.
In ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) tells Juma (Alanis Guillen) he sends José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) away — Photo: Globo
“Then send José Lucas away from here… Otherwise, that’s what will happen.”
José Lucas had already noticed Juma’s longing for Jove, but he is taken by surprise when the jaguar suggests:
“Then why don’t you go back to your house?”
In ‘Pantanal’, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be sent away from the tapera — Photo: Globo
“Are you sending me away, Juma?”, he asks, already feeling it.
The two still start a DR and Juma makes comparisons between his brother-in-law and his “Joventino”.
“Juma, go back to Joventino… This bandit love of yours doesn’t end like that…”, he advises, before leaving.
04 Aug
Thursday
Zuleica disguises her terror in front of Roberto, after seeing Guta and Marcelo together. Juma’s heart sinks when the Old Man from Rio advises him to send José Lucas away from the tapera. Eugênio doesn’t like to take pictures with Erica’s father. Irma encourages Zaquieu to become a pawn. José Leôncio doesn’t like to know that Ibraim is a politician. Erica is embarrassed when Ibraim tells José Leôncio what his daughter and José Lucas have done to them.
