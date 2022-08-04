Pantanal: Trindade exposes a new secret, says that Tenório has a body closed by the cramullion and ‘takes terror’ in Alcides: “Mandô warns you”

In wetlandTV Globo soap opera, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will reveal a dark secret of tenorio (Murilo Benicio). After ‘disturbing’ the grileiro with the song “O Boinha”, which refers to the tragic past of the now ex-husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), the follower of the clump will tell Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) that Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) has a ‘closed body’ with the devil.

According to information released by columnist André Romano, from Observatório da TV, the boyfriend of Sister (Camila Morgado) will talk to the villain’s former employee and advise him to prepare for a clash with his rival, but without using “firearms”.

“One hour or another you’re going to have to face that devil… And you’re going to have to be ready.. He’s always ready… So much so that he’s alive. And if you don’t have it, the one who will come dead is you! You must stay put in your corner… And wait for him to come… And he won’t use a firearm, because he has a closed body… Whoever closes his body I tell you to let me know“, will fire the pawn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

The jagunço, before being castrated by his old boss, will be terrified by the declaration of “Trindy”. In the final stretch of the serial adapted by Bruno Luperithe lover of Maria Chalaneira will take revenge and kill the rascal with a spear in the heart, according to Romano.