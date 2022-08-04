‘Pantanal’: Trindade will discover that Irma is pregnant and will have the best reaction; check out images | come around

Cramulh on the way? In this Wednesday’s chapter of Pantanal, Irma (Camila Morgado) will open the game with Trindade (Gabriel Sater) about pregnancy. And amazingly, our Cramullion will have the best possible reaction: he will say that he already knew the news and that he was just waiting.

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will discover that he will be a father — Photo: Globo

“You’re all nervous and I already knew what it was about when you arrived”, the pawn will comment.

Irma (Camila Morgado) will be tense to break the news of her pregnancy — Photo: Globo

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will calm the beloved — Photo: Globo

In addition, Trindade will give Irma some advice:

“This son was already written. Just don’t let your mother get her hands on him. He doesn’t have to listen to anyone, just himself”

Irma (Camila Morgado) will be suspicious — Photo: Globo

In the end, the two will kiss, happy with the pregnancy — Photo: Globo

