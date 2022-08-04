Paraguayans surprise and come to supply in Brazil

With the drop in the price of gasoline and the devaluation of the real, residents of Paraguay come to Brazil to shop.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

With the drop in the price of gasoline in Brazil and the devaluation of the real compared to the guarani (Paraguayan currency), residents of Paraguay come to Brazil to shop. First, it should be noted that the guarani is worth much less than the real, but despite this, it is still advantageous to shop in Brazil.

Therefore, it is worth mentioning that R$ 1 is quoted at about 1,300 guaranis, that is, there was an 8.5% devaluation of the real against the guarani in the period of one year. Thus, Paraguayans are entering the border in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) to supply and go to supermarkets, even with high inflation in Brazil.

Therefore, the residents of Paraguay are filling up cars where the average price of regular gasoline is R$5.90 and the additive price is R$5.96, according to ANP (National Petroleum Agency) data.

On the other hand, in Paraguay, where there are three types of gasoline, the cheapest fuel costs on average R$6.69 and the most expensive around R$7.80.

increase in demand

According to the news portal UOL, the manager of three gas stations, Marildo Matiello, said that in one of his establishments, Paraguayans are 50% of the clientele. With the increase in demand, sales doubled from the 20th of July and to serve all customers, the owner of the post extended the opening hours until midnight.

Caixa is paying R$ 1,212 to some people: See who receives

Thus, according to Matiello, the greatest demand by Paraguayans is gasoline with additives, due to the type of vehicle used, most of them SUVs.

gasoline quality

In an interview with the news portal UOL, a resident of Ciudad del Este, Irma Dominguez, stated that she fills up her vehicle when she goes shopping in Foz do Iguaçu and already goes with the reais in hand. Like her, other residents also arrive with money to pay more easily and avoid making the exchange in Brazil, which ends up being more expensive.

What is the reason for the increase in gasoline in Paraguay?

First, according to the director-president of Braspar (Brazil-Paraguay Business Center), Wagner Enis says that the increase in gasoline prices in Paraguay happens because the country does not have a refinery and imports the product.

In addition, there are no taxes levied on the product, so it is not possible to reduce the value of the fuel. With regard to the guarani, Enis says that this currency is stable and is not undergoing devaluation like other Latin American currencies.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Impact Photography / Shutterstock.com