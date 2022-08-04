Paraná confirms 15 more new cases of monkeypox and the first outside Curitiba

The Paraná State Department of Health (Sesa) confirmed this Wednesday (3) another 15 new cases of monkeypox, Monkeypox. There are 14 new cases in Curitiba and the first outside the capital: in Maringá. Now there are 36 confirmed cases in the state, 34 men and two women.

Seventeen cases are from 30 to 39 years old, 15 from 20 to 29 years old, and four from 40 to 49 years old. According to the bulletin, there are still 42 suspected cases in Paraná and 32 were discarded. There are suspected cases in Araucaria, Campina Grande do Sul, Itaperuçu, Castro, Ponta Grossa, Foz do Iguaçu, Cascavel, Loanda, Mandaguaçu, Maringá, Nova Esperança, Jaguapitã, Sertanópolis, Sertaneja, Carlópolis, Guapirama.

The increase in cases occurs worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed more than 7,000 records in 60 countries since the outbreak began in May. Europe is the epicenter, with about 80% of notifications. So far, only one death from the disease has been recorded. One of the main concerns among all health professionals is the lack of information about the disease and the prolonged period in which it remains transmissible. Underreporting is also a concern, considering that the process of collecting, sending and analyzing samples is slow and without control between the different levels of public administration.

How monkeypox is transmitted

Despite the name, the viral disease does not originate in monkeys, it was only identified for the first time in these animals. Monkeypox does not spread easily between people. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), transmission occurs mainly through direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, lesions on the skin or mucous membranes of infected animals. Secondary (person-to-person) transmission can occur through close contact with infected secretions from the airways or skin lesions of an infected person, or with objects recently contaminated with patient fluids or wound materials. Transmission also occurs by respiratory droplets.

In São Paulo, doctors have reported a rapid increase, especially among gay men, bisexuals, transgender women and transvestites. This pattern of contagion, among men who have sex with men, was also observed in other countries, such as Spain. Experts warn, however, that anyone can be infected by the virus. The State Department of Health reported that the outbreak has a prevalence of transmission of intimate and sexual contact.

The pattern of infection was also recognized in the United States and Britain, where monkeypox vaccination campaigns were specifically targeted at gay and bisexual men. In the United Kingdom, 96% of the 1,235 confirmed cases as of last Friday, the 1st, were in men who have relationships with men, according to the Health Safety Agency.

What are the treatments for monkeypox?

There is no specific treatment, but clinical conditions are usually mild. Patients have been recovering in a few weeks with just rest, oral hydration, medications to reduce itching, and control of symptoms such as fever or pain.

There are antiviral drugs such as tecovirimat and cidofovir that can be used in people at risk of complications but are not readily available commercially. And, as with most acute viruses, the immune system itself is able to eliminate the virus.

The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

How to prevent monkeypox

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

First identified in monkeys, the disease occurs mainly in West and Central Africa. It has rarely spread to other places, so this new wave off the mainland is a cause for concern. The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic.

There are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe, with up to 10% mortality, and the West African strain, which has a mortality rate of around 1%. Monkeypox puts virologists on alert because it is in the smallpox family, although it causes less severe conditions.

Smallpox was eradicated by vaccination in 1980, and the vaccine has since been discontinued. Faced with the increase in cases in countries where it is not endemic, the WHO will convene a new meeting of its committee to define how to proceed with the issue and does not rule out declaring monkeypox a global health emergency, the same status as covid-19.