Passenger accused of circulating in subway with monkeypox denies Spanish doctor

the spanish doctor Arturo Henriques reverberated on social media last Saturday (30), when he shared a photo of a man possibly infected with monkeypox in the Madrid subway. However, the alleged target of the photograph went public to deny that he had the disease.

The information was confirmed by the Spanish newspaper 20 minutes. According to the publication, the man identified himself as MARM and denied that the situation happened in the manner mentioned by the doctor.

neurofibromatosis

Accused of circulating with the contagious disease on the city’s subway, the man said he has neurofibromatosis, a disease that has been with him since birth and causes injuries at the ends of the body.

MARM would have even been questioned by other passengers on different occasions. According to him, the disease is not contagious, causing the growth of tumors in the nerves.

“Therefore, I can say that I never spoke to this supposed doctor”, defended the man. He also pointed out that he always takes the first subway leaving Villaverde Alto and would not have met the doctor on the subway at 6:20 am.