Patient struggles to get treatment for monkeypox

posted on 03/08/2022 05:53 / updated on 03/08/2022 06:00



Infected are considered cured when lesions dry up and fall off – (credit: HANDOUT)

Among the 97 residents of the Federal District with suspected monkeypox infection — also known as monkeypox and monkeypox — is a 27-year-old schoolteacher. While waiting for the results of the laboratory tests, the patient, who preferred to have his identity kept confidential, suffers from the symptoms and the neglect he reports having suffered when seeking care at public health units. So far, there are 38 confirmed cases of the disease in Brasília.

The professor said that he looked for a basic health unit in Cruzeiro and the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (Hran) last Wednesday (27/7), but returned home without taking the exams. “Health professionals received me as if I were from another world, looking at me with disdain. There are no protocols, and Hran leaves people with suspicion together in a closed room. If you don’t have smallpox, get it inside”, he complains. He has a fever, body aches, diarrhea and sores in the genital area.





The patient reported that the first symptoms started early last week, with body pain and fever. The sores, characteristic of monkeypox, appeared last Monday (8/1). Worried, he decided to insist one more time to try to take the exam. “I returned to Hran and managed to collect the material for the test after a lot of waiting and neglect”, he adds.

Infectologist and member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, Marcelo Daher warns that early diagnosis is the best way to prevent the outbreak of the disease in the DF. “It is important for people who think they have the disease to look for a care unit to have the diagnosis, so that containment measures are taken, otherwise we end up increasing the risk of transmission and as it is already getting out of control, it will become more difficult to control”, warns Daher.





Asked about the protocols of care for patients with suspected monkeypox, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) reported that people with symptoms of the disease should seek a doctor. “During the consultation, the professional will request a laboratory test. Patients with confirmation of monkeypox are advised to maintain social isolation, and, in addition, are monitored by the epidemiological surveillance team”, highlights the text. The folder did not comment on the professor’s case.

emergency measures

To act in the fight against monkeypox, the ministry created the Emergency Operations Center (COE), through an ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) on Tuesday. The objective is for the COE to analyze the patterns of occurrence, distribution, confirmation of suspected cases of monkeypox in Brasília, and to develop surveillance, assistance and laboratory protocols to deal with the disease. The committee must act for three months, and its activities may be extended for consecutive periods.

The Central Laboratory of Public Health of the Federal District (Lacen-DF) began tests to detect monkeypox in Brazilian citizens last Monday. According to the Department of Health, the expectation is that the site can perform 96 exams per week. “We are carrying out the first tests to offer the population of the Federal District and managers the diagnosis so that surveillance actions can be carried out quickly”, explains Graziela Araújo, director of Lacen.