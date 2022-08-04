Paulo Gustavo’s widower moves to celebrate his son’s three years: “He won bravely”

Thales Bretas displays unpublished clicks by Romeu and moves to celebrate his son’s birthday with Paulo Gustavo

actor’s widower Paulo Gustavothe dermatologist Thales Bretas used social networks this Wednesday (03) to celebrate the third year of Romeoone of the heirs she had alongside her husband.

With an emotional video, the doctor recalled the difficulty experienced by him and the comedian with the birth of the boy, who arrived in the premature world. Showing a compilation of clicks, he showed charming moments of the comedian with his son.

“What a joy to be able to celebrate three years of a life so desired, planned, expected and loved! His birth was very emotional, before the time, and it has already brought us the first great challenge as parents: having a child hospitalized in an intensive unit”started.

“You were a lion from the minute you were born, you bravely overcame these difficulties and showed, with your dengo, that you are strong, but you need to do a little charm. She had colic, she didn’t sleep well, she cried because she was a beauty, but there was also a sweetness in her eyes and an unconditional love for her parents who worked so hard to play you”revealed.

“Today he is a happy boy, very smart, charismatic, who loves a charm and a sweetie! How nice to have you by our side, Romeo, you and your brother are my greatest gifts in life! A long and beautiful life for you, full of love! May the world treat you with great affection, that you are sensitive and I’m sure you will reciprocate very well! Love you forever!”finished.

NOT OVERCOME

Recently, the actress Monica Martellilongtime friend of the actor Paulo Gustavosaid that even a year after the artist’s death, she still couldn’t get over the pain of loss.

During the Conversation with Bial (Globo), she got emotional when remembering the comedian: “Grief is a very crazy thing because there are several stages, which I already knew, but it’s totally unstable. There’s no acceptance!”she said.