Payment between R$ 600 and R$ 3,000 RELEASED in August; find out how much you will receive through the DATAPREV AUXÍLIO EMERGENTIAL portal

Some changes have taken place in query DATAPREV of Emergency Aid 2022.

Now, it is necessary for program beneficiaries to enter the platform with the GOV.BR account.

So, the dataprev continues to operate by revealing who is still entitled to Emergency Aid or Auxílio Brasil.

The big change, in fact, was in the way of accessing the Dataprev portal. See the details in this article:

Learn more about Auxílio Brasil loan



Retroactive Emergency Aid



This August, the Emergency Aid is still being paid to those who did not make the withdrawal in the correct period. Including some groups of exclusive beneficiaries.

This part is called Retroactive Emergency Aid. Check out new rules for consultation of Emergency Aid 2022:

Amount of the Emergency Aid installment in 2022

In this round of Emergency Aidthe installments refer to the benefit for the year 2020, which was intended for single parents head of household and who were enrolled in the CadUniqueeven last year.

The amount released depends on the number of unredeemed installments and can range from R$600 to R$3,000.

How to check the Emergency Aid benefit by DATAPREV?

Previously, this query was made directly with the CPF, the new Auxílio Brasil dataprev consultation it asks directly on the first page to login with the account.

Soon after, a new page will open with the request to fill in the beneficiary’s CPF.



DATAPREV query for Emergency Aid has changed. – Reproduction: DATAPREV



When filling the CPFclick in CONTINUE. Then fill in your password from GOV.BR.

After filling, click LOG IN.

Ready! You will now be able to check the installments you received, the result of the EMERGENCY AID at all stages and if you still have some money to be paid from the benefit.