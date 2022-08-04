Payroll loans linked to programs such as Auxílio Brasil: see risks and precautions | Economy

This means that whoever takes this loan will have up to 40% of the benefit discounted before payment. For example, those who are entitled to R$400 of Auxílio Brasil would receive only R$240, at the limit. The other R$160 would be retained to pay the debt.

Therefore, the income of these families would be lower for a long period, recalls financial planner Myrian Lund. And as a consequence, they would have to tighten their spending even more to fit the new income.

“It is an extremely dangerous measure. If you are making an income transfer to a person who needs this money to survive and is going to make a consignment on top of that, how will she live? It’s kind of surreal”, criticizes the planner.

Bolsonaro sanctions law that releases payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil

No room for negotiation

In addition, as it is linked to payment, the beneficiary cannot negotiate better conditions with the bank, such as a lower rate or term.

“There is no possibility of negotiation, the most that can be done is a portability to another financial institution. You are in the hands of the institution“, says Lund.

The lower amount received per month can lead to a lack of money to pay essential bills such as water, electricity and gas, warns the planner. “So she’s going to start switching, paying one bill in one month and having debt in others,” she says.

The first care when evaluating whether it is worth taking the loan is to see what it will be used for. If the intention is to supplement the income, that is, to be used to pay the basic monthly and day-to-day bills, the best thing would be not to take it.

This is because contracting this income would only aggravate the problem because, in the following months, the person would need to pay the expenses + the loan + the interestexplains Valter Police, CFP financial planner at Fiduc.

“If it is already deducted from the payroll, the person continues to spend the same, but earn less, so the hole begins to widen. This release facilitates a wrong decision. And the consequences are very bad because this leads to over-indebtedness and the person starts to not earn the minimum income to subsist. The income commitment level is very high, almost half”, analyzes Police.