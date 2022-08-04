Pedreiro’s Glove will no longer wear the shirts of the teams he likes the most – Sports

Those who follow Luva de Pedreiro’s publications have already seen him wearing shirts from the Brazilian team, Paris Saint-Germain, Palmeiras, Vasco… From last Monday (1st) to here, however, the influencer only appears with the uniforms of teams that wear the Adidas brand.

The reason is a clause in the contract that Iran Ferreira, the name of the content creator with more than 17 million followers on Instagram, signed with the German company. The exclusivity limits him to wearing uniforms from teams such as São Paulo and Juventus, two of which have already appeared since the signing of the agreement. PSG (Air Jordan), of the idol Neymar, or Vasco (Kappa), team of the heart, or even the Brazilian team (Nike) will be left for another opportunity.





The basis of the contract with Adidas is not known. The duration is 18 months and must include a trip to Qatar, during the Cup 2022. The brand is also a sponsor of the World Cup and has the Argentine Lionel Messi as one of its greatest exponents.





The Mason’s Glove himself called the relationship the “life contract” and even drew the three stripes in the haircut. The exclusivity of clothes and accessories is provided for in the contracts of athletes and artists, as in the cases of former player Adriano Imperador and rapper Emicida.

On social media, Luva thanked him for the opportunity with some of his best-known catchphrases.

“The best in the world right now is three stripes. Receive. Simply unparalleled, inimitable and magnificent. No way,” she said.

This is the influencer’s first contract under the supervision of Falcão and his agency F.12. Along with her father and mother, Iran moved to a mansion rented by former futsal playerin Cabo de Santo Agostinho (PE).



Luva de Pedreiro lives hectic days with the biggest contract of his career and partnership with Falcão



