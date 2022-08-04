At the clash between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras for Libertadores, last Wednesday, Pedrinho debuted with the Rooster shirt for the competition. However, having been sent off in his last match in the main continental tournament when he was still defending Corinthians, a doubt regarding the player’s condition was caused.

The fact is that the attacking midfielder was regular and could play for Atlético-MG. This is because the player’s expulsion took place in the match between Corinthians and Guarani-PAR, on February 13, 2020. According to Conmebol’s Disciplinary Regulations, punishments are prescribed in one year from the day of the game on which the expulsion takes place. .

In this way, Pedrinho’s punishment expired on February 13, 2021, which means that the player would no longer have to pay the expulsion from that date.

Pedrinho entered the field in the 43rd minute of the second half of the match. After the 2-2 tie, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras will decide the qualifier for the semifinals of the Liberators at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, next Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm.