Pelosi ‘probably’ will visit inter-Korean border zone

After the controversial trip to Taiwan, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is expected to visit the border zone that separates South and North Korea on Thursday, a government source said. Seoul.

Pelosi, who arrived in Seoul on Wednesday night, is expected to visit the “demilitarized zone” (DMZ), the source said.

If the visit takes place, Pelosi would be the top US official to pass through the border town of Panmunjom since Donald Trump in 2019.

On the occasion, Trump, who was the American president, met in the locality with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During a meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Pelosi spoke about North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs.

The two “expressed concern about the increasing threats from North Korea,” according to a joint statement.

North Korea has carried out a record number of weapons tests this year.

Pelosi and the Speaker of the South Korean Parliament called for a “strong and prolonged deterrence against North Korea”. They also expressed support for their governments’ efforts to achieve the denuclearization of Pyongyang.

The US representative is expected to speak by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is on vacation this week, according to government sources.

As part of her Asia tour, Pelosi paid a less than 24-hour visit to Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

The trip sparked an uprising in Beijing, which on Thursday began the biggest military exercises around the island in decades.