Perfect home team, Cruzeiro approaches a record winning streak in Serie B; see the numbers | cruise

Cruzeiro is in perfect tune with the crowd in 2022. And the numbers as home team in Serie B show that. The team closed the first round with 100% success in Belo Horizonte, and has already started the comeback beating Bahia at home. That’s ten straight wins, one of the longest streaks in the history of Serie B in terms of consecutive points. On Saturday, he receives Tombense, in Mineirão.

Since 2006, when the competition is played in this format and with 38 teams, only on two occasions have there been sequences longer than the current one for Cruzeiro. In 2006, Atlético-MG won 12 in a row; in 2012, Criciúma scored 11 wins in the first 11 games as home team.

Before Cruzeiro’s current campaign, Tigre de Santa Catarina was the only team, in 16 editions of Série B, that had closed a round of the competition (either the first or the second) with 100% success as home team.

If Cruzeiro beats Tombense, on Saturday, for the 22nd round, it will equal Criciúma’s campaign, and will have the possibility of equaling the historic record against Chapecoense, a game scheduled for Mané Garrincha, in Brasília.

In the ten games played by the team in Belo Horizonte, he scored 16 goals and conceded just two – in the 2-1 wins over Sport and Novorizontino. Sampaio, Vasco and Tombense are also undefeated playing at home, but with draws along the way.

Cruzeiro is also credited with being one of the best home teams in the history of Serie B in consecutive points. Position that is occupied by Náutico (2006) and Corinthians (2008). Each scored 50 points as home team, accumulating 16 wins, two draws and one defeat in their respective editions.

Since 2006, the average score for access is 63 points. That is, Cruzeiro needs 19 points to reach this number. There are six wins and one draw in 17 games.

Until the end of the competition, Cruzeiro will have nine commitments as home team. There are 27 points up for grabs. If Cruzeiro maintains a perfect campaign at home until the end of the competition, it will reach 73 points. No team since 2006 has failed to rise with that score.

