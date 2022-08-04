Petrobras announces a R$ 0.20 reduction in the liter of diesel

Petrobras announced today the reduction in the price of diesel at distributors, which will go from R$ 5.61 to R$ 5.41 per liter, a reduction of R$ 0.20 per liter, an average decrease of 3.5%. The new value will take effect from tomorrow and does not affect other fuels.

According to the state-owned company, when taking into account the mandatory blending of 90% of diesel A and 10% of biodiesel for the composition of the diesel sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$5, 05 on average to R$ 4.87 per liter sold at the pump.

According to Petrobras, the new value “follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for diesel”. Still, the oil company emphasizes that the reduction is consistent with the company’s price policy in the global market. The last diesel adjustment was on June 17, when there was an increase in the price of fuel.

The high value of fuels, especially diesel, has become a problem for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who seeks to be reappointed to the Planalto Palace. Dissatisfied, the president changed the president of the state-owned company more than once and was accused of political interference. Since June, the company has been managed by Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, the fifth to hold the position in the current government.

Reduction in the price of gasoline

Last month, Petrobras announced two reductions in the price of gasoline, the most recent of which was on the 28th, when values ​​went from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per liter, a decrease of R$0.15 , which is equivalent to 3.9%.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, said the company at the time.

Also according to the statement released by Petrobras, the company’s share of the consumer price rose at that time from R$2.81, on average, to R$2.70 for each liter sold at the pump.

Change in readjustment policy

Reductions in fuel prices occur after Petrobras changed the fuel readjustment dynamics. In a statement, the state-owned company said that the company’s board of directors and fiscal council will now supervise the execution of the pricing policy.

For this, the executive board of the state-owned company —which is responsible for determining fuel adjustments— should inform the two councils, every three months, on the evolution of diesel, gasoline and gas prices in Brazil, in addition to the participation of Petrobras in each market.

According to experts in the oil market, the change increases the pressure of the federal government on price decisions.

ICMS reduction in states

Since July, states have been reducing the ICMS tax rate on fuels in compliance with the law passed in Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro that limits the percentage of tax on these products and services, which are now considered essential.

In addition to fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport are impacted by the rate reduction.

The move was an attempt by the government to stop the rise in prices in Brazil, especially fuel. Earlier this month, members of Centrão came to assess that Bolsonaro could lose the elections if the government fails to lower fuel prices and began to press for some measure to be taken.