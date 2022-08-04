PetroRio (PRIO3) sees profit more than doubling in Q2 2022 to $139.9 million

PetroRio (PRIO3) reported a net income of US$ 139.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 112% higher than that reported in the same period in 2021, the oil company said this Wednesday night (3) .

According to the company, profit was strongly impacted by the increase in income tax, since this is impacted by the increase in revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was US$ 249.2 million in 2Q22, a 127% increase compared to 2Q21. In adjusted terms, Ebitda was US$ 269.287 million, an increase of 122%.

Total revenue totaled US$ 377.3 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 95% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Ebitda margin reached 66% between April and June, up 9 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Petrorio explains that the performance was driven by the significant growth in operating income in the period.

The average projection of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, in reais, was a profit of R$ 592 million for PetroRio, Ebitda of R$ 1.219 billion and revenue of R$ 1.714 billion in the quarter.

The net financial result was negative by US$ 35.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of US$ 19 million in the same period of 2021.

The extraction cost (lifting cost) was US$ 11.1/bbl in 2Q22, the lowest ever recorded by PetroRio, representing a drop of around 22% when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

General and administrative expenses totaled BRL 13.5 million in 2Q22, a 53% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the company’s net cash position was US$190 million, a decrease of US$158 million compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was -0.2 times in June 2022, down 0.5 times compared to the same period in 2021.

