PIS of up to R$ 1,212 RELEASED; see the PIS CALENDAR and if you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS to be continued released this Thursday (4) for a certain group of workers.

It is worth remembering that the allowance in question is the PIS 2022which was paid between February and March this year.

see the PIS calendar and find out when you will receive the PIS payment.

PIS

the salary allowance PIS Pasep is paid annually to two groups of workers.

O PIS is intended by Caixa Econômica to workers in the private sector who performed activities for Legal Entities (PJ).

Pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 is the allowance of those who worked in 2020, the PIS base year 2020.

like the PIS payment is made in the year following the one worked, the allowance should have been paid in 2021.

But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIS 2022 was only released between February and March this year.

But, according to data released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labor, there are still about 500,000 available PIS Pasep 2022 installments.

PIS PAYMENT

In general, the allowance PIS is paid to private sector workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any remunerated activity for Legal Entities for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS WITHDRAWAL

PIS is automatically deposited through a savings account opened through Caixa Tem.

The worker can do PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;

in the Lottery Houses and in the CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value based on the number of months that have been worked.

The amount paid can reach up to a minimum wage, BRL 1,212 in 2022, if the citizen has worked during the 12 months of the year.

2022 PIS TABLE

O PIS 2022 was paid in installments between R$101 and R$1,212, depending on the number of months worked in the base year.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS CONSULTATION

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

By calling Caixa Econômica – 0800-726-0207;

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar defines the payment dates of the allowance based on the beneficiary’s registration number, the NIS.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

In general, the PIS calendar 2022 allows the worker to withdraw PIS until the end of the year.

In other words, those who have not yet received PIS 2022 have until the 29th of December to remove the values.

