Planet Earth records the shortest day in the last six decades

June 29 was the shortest day on record since scientists began using high-precision atomic clocks to measure our planet’s rotation speed in the 1960s. The data was released about a month later.

The survey was carried out by the Time and Date website with data from the International Service of Earth Rotation and Reference Systems. According to clocks, the Earth has made a complete revolution around its axis in 1.59 milliseconds less than exactly 24 hours.

For better understanding, 1 millisecond corresponds to one thousandth of a second, or about 0.001 second. Despite seeming little, a solar day in the last 365 days of the year had -0.29 ms than 24 hours.

The reduction in the planet’s rotation is due to tidal forces between the Earth and the Moon. These data need to be studied to ensure that modern technologies, such as GPS receivers, are able to decode signals correctly.

