Plenary approves urgency for project on taxing role of ANS; follow – News

08/03/2022

The Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies recently approved an urgent request for Bill 2033/22, which aims to continue health treatments that could be excluded from health insurance coverage. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said that the proposal should be voted on by the Plenary this Wednesday.

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided in June that the List of Procedures and Events in Health is exhaustive, and health operators are not obliged to cover treatments not provided for in the list, except for some exceptional situations. PL 2033/22 was presented by a working group of the Chamber of Deputies created to analyze the issue.

The list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) lists 3,368 health events, including consultations, exams, therapies and surgeries, in addition to medications and orthoses/prostheses linked to these procedures. These medical services must be offered in accordance with the health plan.

Reporting – Francisco Brandão

Editing – Wilson Silveira