The general commander of the Military Police of Paraná, Colonel Hudson Leôncio Teixeira, revealed that there are three versions of the death of the fan. Mauro Machado Urbimpresident of Paraná Clube’s organized fans, Fúria Independente.

Maurinho, as he was known, died last Saturday (30), on the outskirts of Vila Capanema, at halftime between Tricolor and Cascavel, for Série D of the Brasileirão.

The main version of the death is that the fan was trampled by a police horse after falling and hitting his head on the ground – the police officers heard so far in the investigation deny this version.

“We have already heard from 11 military police officers from the cavalry, we also asked for expertise on the stadium, on the situation, we sought footage of the stadium, in the vicinity, with the aim of immediately clarifying what happened”, began Teixeira, who then cited the three versions of the death of Urbim who arrived at the Military Police.

“One of them says that Mr. Mauro was running at the moment of the fact, he tripped and hit his head on the ground”, he revealed.

“A second version reports that Mr. Mauro had fallen when trying to take a flag from a slightly high place. And a third mentions that there was a riot and that the cavalry had acted in order to disperse this riot”, he continued. Teixeira.

The corporation informs that it is still awaiting the reports and examinations of injuries that will be attached to the military police investigation opened to investigate the case.

Cavalry denies that fan was trampled and reinforces invasion version

Responsible for the PM’s cavalry, Major Juliano Cacciattori revealed that the mounted police officers who acted in the episode involving the death of the fan denied that he had been trampled by one of the animals. “There were nine mounted officers and two supporting officers who were on foot,” he explained.

“I talked to all the police officers and no police officer said their animal stepped on the fan,” he continued.

Also according to Cacciattori, the episode happened when about 80 Paraná fans went to the entrance of Cascavel fans at the stadium. After the game, the Cascavel fans themselves denied any attempt to invade by the Paranistas, as did the Independent Fury itself.

“The police witnessed about 80 Paraná Clube fans approaching the entrance of the opposing fans, at which time they asked them to calm down, return, but the fans continued to gather. away”, reports Cacciattori.

“Officially, by the police officers who worked, none reported that their animal stepped on the fan”, he added.

PM defends the use of cavalry in football games and cites games between Coxa and Athletico

The PM also reinforced the defense by using mounted cavalry in sporting events. “To make it clear to everyone that the use of cavalry in these events is fundamental for the preservation of human life”, defended Teixeira.

“We had cases, such as a game between Coritiba and Palmeiras, in which if it weren’t for the cavalry’s performance, many people would have been victims of that riot. We also had another situation involving Athletico and another team that I don’t remember right away, where of the cavalry was essential,” he continued.

Major Cacciattori also advocated the use of cavalry. “The last thing the cavalry does is use force,” he said. “The horse, naturally, avoids stepping. If it steps on something soft, which is different from the floor, it takes its foot off. So, it doesn’t have this characteristic of stepping on something different”, he concluded.