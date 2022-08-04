PoderData: Lula leads with 43% of voting intentions, compared to 35% for Bolsonaro

The PoderData poll this Thursday 4th shows that former president Lula (PT) remains in the lead in the electoral dispute to choose the new president of Brazil. PT maintained the same 43% that he had already registered in the last survey, released 15 days ago. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, fluctuated negatively in the period and registered 35%, two points less than he had two weeks ago.

This Thursday’s survey still brings Ciro Gomes (PDT) in third place, gathering 7% of the preference of Brazilian voters. He is followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), who has 4%, and André Janones (Avante), who has 2%. There is still 1% of mentions of Eymael (PSC) and Felipe D’Avila (Novo). The other pre-candidates monitored by the survey did not score.

When considering only valid votes, which exclude blanks and nulls, Lula would currently have, according to PoderData, 45%. Bolsonaro, in turn, goes to 37% and Ciro would add 8%. The result, unlike other surveys, shows no chance of this year’s election being resolved without the need for a second round.

As in previous surveys by PoderData, Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro can be explained by his good margin of support among the younger voters – from 16 to 24 years of age –, a group in which it is supported by 50%; by the strong presence of supporters in the North East of the country, where it adds up to 48%; In addition to being the favorite of lower classes – who receive up to 2 minimum wages –, a range where they have 48% of voting intentions. At women are also another group that gives Lula a good margin, with 44% of voting nominations, compared to 30% for Bolsonaro.

Already in an eventual second round monitored by the poll, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 50% to 40%. Two other scenarios were still tested by the survey. In the first of them, Ciro’s name is confronted with that of the former captain. In this case, both the pedetista and Bolsonaro appear with 40% of the voting intentions. In the direct dispute between the former minister and Lula, the PT would win by 47% to 26%.

For the research, 3,500 interviews were carried out between July 31 and August 2. The survey was commissioned by the website Power 360 in partnership with the TV Cultura. At the Superior Electoral Court, the survey is registered under the number BR-08398/2022. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%.