Police desperately search for woman seen bloodied in US truck cabin – Monet

+



Truck that took a bloodied woman pulled by her driver’s hair (Photo: reproduction)

It may seem like a reference to the movie ‘Cornered’ (1971), the first feature of Steven Spielberg’s career, but unfortunately, it’s about real life. An American driver was terrified when he caught a bloodied woman screaming for help inside the cab of a truck on a New Jersey highway on Wednesday in a scene that looked like something out of a horror movie.

know more

Now, the police undertake a real hunt in search of the woman and her whereabouts. The last time the vehicle was seen, it came to a stop on the side of Route 130 near Dayton Toyota, South Brunswick Police said.

know more

Scene from Steven Spielberg’s Cornered movie (Photo: Publicity)

know more

The witness stated that the woman screamed for help before the truck driver pulled her back into the cabin and drove away at around 2pm. The truck turned off Route 130 at the Ridge Road exit. The woman is believed to be white or Hispanic and in her 20s. According to the witness’ description, she has long brown hair and was wearing a brown flannel shirt.

know more

The driver is an older white male, bald and with a white beard. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the incident, police said. A surveillance video released by police shows the moment the truck comes to a stop on the side of the road before departing.

know more