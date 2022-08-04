Portuguese actress revolts the web by posting photo of her 3-year-old son kissing her friend on the mouth: ‘Child doesn’t date’

Portuguese actress Sofia Arruda is at the center of a controversy that has echoed among Brazilian Instagram users. By posting a photo of her 3-year-old son kissing a friend on the mouth, she became the target of angry netizens, who raised the hashtag #criançanãonamora.

Wanessa Camargo reveals to Sandy the phase after separation and relationship with Dado Dolabella: ‘Seeking lightness’

Miss Butt 2022 will have a tactical security team to prevent banner theft: see history of shacks

in the caption, Sofia also commented that she knew the little girl’s parents and everything was fine. “The first kiss on the mouth. I don’t know if it will be love for the summer or for a lifetime, but it painted a mood (Attention, we know the girl’s parents and everything is fine)”, she wrote.

Sofia Arruda irritates the web by posting son kissing on the mouth Photo: rep instagram

Was not. Soon, Sofia, who has already written a book about motherhood and its hardships, was attacked in various ways and had her account denounced. She locked the comments, but did not delete the photos and even tagged the girl’s parents:

“I was very aunt and I denounced it on insta.”, “God, what’s happening with humanity??? Ah, I remembered, the end of time”, “Children don’t kiss on the mouth, even as a joke, people”, “Yeah It’s absurd to normalize this”, “It’s outrageous. Children are increasingly “adultized”, losing the best phase of life, and now this one more.”, “and children don’t date anyway. children have to be children.” , “Guys, the child is 3 years old.. it’s not possible my God”, “When will people understand that children don’t date! So much evil in the world and parents just bringing more problems to the children’s heads! I’m horrified! “.

Sofia Arruda irritates the web by posting son kissing on the mouth Photo: rep instagram

Sofia, 34, is also a presenter, youtuber and model. About 20 years ago, she appeared on Brazilian screens, when the soap opera “Morangos com Açúcar” premiered here, a kind of Portuguese “Malhação”.