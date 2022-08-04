Presenter of ‘Domingo Legal’, Celso Portiolli asks for removal from SBT



08/03/2022 08:11

Celso Portiolli is about to make another big change in his career. the presenter of Nice Sundayfrom SBT, longs for the possibility of taking a sabbatical from TV in 2026, with the goal of taking care of the family and dedicating himself to studies.

The information was given by columnist Leo Dias, from the portal Metrpoles, and later confirmed by the 55-year-old communicator himself. Speculations, in turn, have arisen since he granted an interview to Carlos Alberto de Nbrega, where he stated that he wants to take a 12-month rest period.

‘I really wanted to live abroad for a while, take a year off, a sabbatical year, but not to be idle. I wanted to study, study a language, an Italian or improve my English’he said, in an interview with the podcast, at the time.

One of the main names on TV Sundays, Celso Portiolli joked about his absence from the small screen: ‘Yes, but my ‘contract’ ends in three months’he said, who stated that he is not considering the possibility of stopping working. ‘For my children I can’t stop working yet’scored.

