Presidente Prudente’s bet takes more than R$ 101 thousand on the corner of the Mega-Sena | President Prudente and Region

In contest 2,506, no one hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena and the prize was R$ 6 million. However, the corner had 12 winning bets, and one of them is from Presidente Prudente (SP). Each one will take R$ 101,318.72.

The dozens drawn, this Tuesday (2), were: 21 – 22 – 29 – 34 – 40 – 44

The bet that took the “big money” of more than R$ 101 thousand was of the “simple” type and was made in an establishment on Avenida Brasil, in the Center.

Mega-Sena, contest 2,506: nobody hits the six tens and the prize goes to R$ 6 million

The capital of Oeste Paulista is also on the list of winning bets on the court, that is, with four hits. The three prizes are R$ 1,516.93. There were two single bets and a jackpot.

This week, exceptionally, there will be three — not two — draws, as part of Mega Lucky Week: they will be on Tuesday [já realizado]on Thursday (4) and Saturday (6).

In the next contest (2,507), Thursday (4), the prize is estimated at R$ 6 million.

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.