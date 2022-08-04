Project provides for releasing FGTS for workers who resign

Bill number 1,747/22 is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal intends to extend the possibility of withdrawing the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for those who resign. Under current legislation, only those dismissed without just cause have this right.
The bill is authored by deputy Laércio Oliveira (PP-SE). The text needs to go through some committees in the House, because only then can it go to the Senate. Even though it takes a long time to go through all the votes, the fact is that the proposal has called Warning of the workers.
FGTS for those who resign
The FGTS is a fund created to provide financial stability to workers who have a formal contract. The money is released when the person is fired without just cause as a source of funding. Is Warranty to the dismissed professional who stays for a while until he gets a new opportunity in the market.
According to Deputy Laércio Oliveira’s proposal, anyone who resigns also needs to have this right, regardless of whether or not they already have another job in mind.
“It is not fair for the worker to bear the cost of termination. The employee without immediate access to his FGTS and without unemployment insurance, which were acquired with the exercise of his work, is unable to exercise a consolidated right”, says the deputy.
See below for other situations allow the withdrawal of the FGTS, in addition to dismissal without just cause:
- Dismissal without just cause by the employer;
- Termination by agreement between employer and employee;
- To buy your own home;
- Anniversary withdrawal;
- To complement the payment of financed property (by the SFH – Housing Financial System);
- Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;
- By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company, or establishment;
- To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;
- Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);
- Termination by retirement;
- In the event of natural disasters, such as floods and windstorms;
- If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;
- Workers or dependents with HIV;
- For workers who are 70 years old or older;
- Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;
- Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;
- Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;
- In the event of the worker’s death, legally recognized dependents and heirs can make the withdrawal.