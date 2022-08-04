Project provides for releasing FGTS for workers who resign

Bill number 1,747/22 is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal intends to extend the possibility of withdrawing the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for those who resign. Under current legislation, only those dismissed without just cause have this right.

The bill is authored by deputy Laércio Oliveira (PP-SE). The text needs to go through some committees in the House, because only then can it go to the Senate. Even though it takes a long time to go through all the votes, the fact is that the proposal has called Warning of the workers.

FGTS for those who resign

The FGTS is a fund created to provide financial stability to workers who have a formal contract. The money is released when the person is fired without just cause as a source of funding. Is Warranty to the dismissed professional who stays for a while until he gets a new opportunity in the market.

According to Deputy Laércio Oliveira’s proposal, anyone who resigns also needs to have this right, regardless of whether or not they already have another job in mind.

“It is not fair for the worker to bear the cost of termination. The employee without immediate access to his FGTS and without unemployment insurance, which were acquired with the exercise of his work, is unable to exercise a consolidated right”, says the deputy.

See below for other situations allow the withdrawal of the FGTS, in addition to dismissal without just cause: