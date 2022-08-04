Pros declare support for Lula, but candidate Pablo Marçal denies giving up

Coach Pablo Marçal (Pros) announced today the resignation of his candidacy for the presidency after the National Executive of the party declared support for the ticket of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), earlier this afternoon.

The announcement, made by social networks, comes just three days after the coach and businessman was raised to the dispute at the party’s convention, last Sunday (31). The Pros is currently going through an internal dispute between leaders and the current direction, which took over last Monday (1st), was against its own candidacy.

The agreement with the PT was closed at a meeting this afternoon between Eurípedes Júnior, founder and current president of the Pros, and the coordination of the Lula campaign. The meeting took place in São Paulo, at the Perseu Abramo Foundation —linked to the PT—, at lunchtime.

In addition to Eurípedes and Alckmin, Aloizio Mercadante, one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign, participated; Felipe Espírito Santo, president of the Social Order Foundation, linked to Pros; and Bruno Pena, attorney for the Pros.

On a trip to the Northeast this week, Lula and the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), did not participate in the meeting, but have already been informed of the result.

Internal party dispute

The Pros, who supported the PT in the last two national elections with Dilma Rousseff (2014) and Haddad (2018), launched coach, entrepreneur and influencer Pablo Marçal at a convention last Sunday (31). It is the first time that the party would run for office and the first time that Marçal would seek public office.

The problem is that the party is going through a long legal dispute that includes the permanence of Euripides in the presidency. After five months away, he regained the right to direct the Pros also last Sunday, through a decision by minister Jorge Mussi, vice president of the STJ (Supreme Court of Justice).

In an arm wrestling match with former president Marcus Holanda (Pros), who held the post between March and July of this year and was the main guarantor of Marçal’s candidacy for the Planalto, Eurípedes is against the launch of Marçal and, along with the new National Executive, joined the PT once again.

Earlier, in a note, Marçal’s adviser stated that the party’s leadership “would not have the legal support to change the course of a convention” and the coach continued as a pre-candidate. At 5:30 pm, however, announced a press conference at 8pm to announce the withdrawal.

Meeting of the national executive of the Pros with former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and the coordination of Lula’s campaign (PT) in São Paulo Image: Dmark/FPA

PT support

As agreed at the meeting, the official support of the Pros for Lula’s ticket should take place at a new party convention — this one presided over by Euripides — next Friday (5), the deadline set by the Electoral Court for these events. The expectation is that the party will also announce support for Fernando Haddad’s (PT) ticket in São Paulo.

The agreement comes amid an attempt by Lula’s campaign to reduce the number of candidates for the Planalto to increase the chance of victory in the first round. According to members of the campaign, the main proposals presented by the Pros are focused on the economy, especially the situation of the indebted.

With this, the Pros becomes the eighth party to join Lula’s campaign. In addition to PT and PSB, from the main slate, the alliance also has PCdoB and PV —which makes up a federation with PT—, PSOL, Rede and Solidariedade.