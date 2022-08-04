PSG gets angry and responds to criticism made by John Textor, owner of Botafogo

Credit: Botafogo / Facebook

The atmosphere between PSG and the North American John Textor warmed up in France. In addition to owning the Botafogo here in Brazil, he is also the majority shareholder of Lyon, one of the main rivals of the Parisian club.

In a recent interview with the newspaper “L’Equipe”, Textor criticized the PSG Academy, a project that has football schools for the Paris team spread across the world.

According to the businessman, there is no guarantee that the students will play in the professional team of PSG, claiming that the rival sells dreams to children and that he will not be able to fulfill them in the future.

“Paris came to Florida (United States) with this stupid program, the PSG Academy, putting shirts on everyone. the staff of PSG created the program, the license and I was told that no child would go to PSG. I thought, ‘Why? Why say that?’” he asked.

the new owner of Lyon said he intends to compete with PSG and also enter the North American market. “Why not? If we bring European standards to young Americans, they will be just as good,” said John Textor.

“It’s as if PSG were the only French team, for those who see it from the outside, but I know it’s not true”, concluded the owner of Lyon and Botafogo.

PSG gets angry and responds to John Textor

The fact is that this interview was not very well digested by the PSG leadership. Also to “L’Equipe”, Nadia Benmokhtar, manager responsible for the development of the PSG brand internationally, was irritated by Textor’s words and responded.

“Apparently this gentleman does not know that the recruitment of minors abroad is prohibited by FIFA regulations. And that promising young Americans under the age of 18 that we will recruit them in Paris would be illegal,” he commented.

“John Textor doesn’t understand the essence of PSG Academy. It is mainly a football school. Who can boast of having 162 centers in 18 countries capable of hosting a total of 22,500 children who live their passion?” continued Nadia.

“It’s not about giving away shirts or having a license, but about a true worldwide training network, recognized as one of the best football schools on the planet. Paris Saint-Germain trains educators, who in turn transmit the values ​​of excellence, pleasure, fair play and enable the development of thousands of children”, he evaluated.

And the Parisian manager made a point of poking Lyon, also remembering that the rival also has a similar operation for its football schools abroad.

“On a smaller scale, Olympique de Lyon is trying to do something similar with their academies. I don’t think that’s the issue in these academies in Lyon, as well as in the one in PSG, to distribute the shirts. The new investor must know better what is happening beyond Florida”, he concluded.