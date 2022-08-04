Psychiatric patients wait more than 8 hours a day for the resumption of medication distribution by the SUS in RN | large northern river

Patients who spent about two months without access to psychiatric drugs free of charge through the Unified Health System faced about eight hours of waiting this Tuesday (2), to receive the medicines, in Natal. Some of the patients even went home without the drugs.

The resumption of drug distribution at the João Machado Hospital and at the Central Unit of Therapeutic Agents (Unicat) generated high demand and the wait watered complaints.

“I arrived here in the morning, since 9:40 am, I received the form, but I am not taking the medication. They sent it back on Friday to receive it. I’m not taking the medication, I have a depressive crisis, I have bipolar disorder, I need medication, and just one box costs R$ 260″, said patient Naiara Gomes.

She was only informed that she would not receive the medicine around 5 pm.

Mother of a schizophrenic patient, Regina Célia da Silva said that she had to borrow money to buy medication for her son, during the period when there was no supply.

“A box only lasts 15 days and costs R$ 135”, he says.

Medicines like olanzapine and quetiapine have a cost. These drugs are used to treat psychiatric illnesses such as depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder..

About 3,600 patients receive the medicines monthly in Rio Grande do Norte, according to the State Health Department (Sesap).

Some of the patients arrived at João Machado Hospital on Tuesday morning (2), but had not yet received their medication at 5 pm. They complained about the disorganization of the pharmacy in the health unit.

The lack of medicines has been registered since June. At the time, Sesap reported that the purchase of medicines was the responsibility of the Ministry of Health.

Many patients even changed dosages or received donations from relatives and neighbors when they were unable to buy on their own.

In note, the Unicat reported that he received Olanzapine 5mg, which has been distributed to all users who are registered in the system to receive this dosage. About 3,600 patients are registered at Unicat to receive Olanzapine 5mg and 10mg.