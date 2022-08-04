PT deputy accuses Molon of undermining Marcelo Freixo’s candidacy

Federal deputy Benedita da Siva (PT-RJ) accuses the PSB and federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) of not complying with the agreement of the two parties in Rio de Janeiro. In an audio leaked by WhatsApp, the PT claims that former president Lula would have negotiated the withdrawal of state deputy André Ceciliano’s candidacy for the government of Rio in exchange for PSB’s support for his name for the Senate.

“Who is not fulfilling the agreement is the PSB. The national president of the PSB [Carlos Siqueira] listened and talked to Lula. And Lula said: ‘My candidate is André Ceciliano in Rio de Janeiro’. Do you know why? I don’t know if his companion followed, but André Ceciliano was initially a candidate for the state government”, said Benedita, who also accuses Molon of undermining Freixo’s electoral project.

According to the deputy, Freixo is not to blame for the PT-RJ’s rupture with its campaign. “Fixo, in turn, is being burned, and not by the PT. The PT is here to give Freixo all its strength. But wait my friend, what’s that? The biggest party in Latin America, the biggest left-wing party in RJ is left out of the ticket. (…) His party is preferring to support a candidacy for the Senate than the state government, even with Freixo proving, at least by polls, that it can win the state government. (…) When we say no, are we going to say that the PT is to blame?”.

“It’s obvious that Molon is not a militant. It wasn’t at PT when things got bad. And it isn’t now either. Never made a speech in favor of Dilma [Rousseff, ex-presidente que sofreu o impeachment em 2016]. It is he who wants to undermine Freixo’s candidacy. Why doesn’t he say: ‘I’m going to be the candidate for governor for the PSB?’ Because he knows that he will not have the support that he is thinking of having to be governor of the state”. Before joining the PSB, Molon belonged to the PT in Rio, and left the party during Operation Lava-Jato, alleging that the PT was corrupt.

Despite the divergence with the PT directory, Molon still has the support of a portion of the Rio de Janeiro left, which is against Ceciliano’s candidacy. This includes cadres from the PT itself, which angered the parliamentarian. “I am really outraged to see a lot of PT members, who are not following anything, who have no party life, who follow absolutely nothing and give opinions that, instead of strengthening the party, weaken it”, she declared.

This Tuesday (2), the PT in Rio de Janeiro approved an internal resolution for the party to disembark from the candidacy of federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) for government. The disagreement between the parties is caused by the maintenance of two projects to the Senate. For the PT, the candidate is André Ceciliano. For the PSB, federal deputy Alessandro Molon also wants a place in the dispute.

As a solution, a wing of the party in Rio defends that the party support the candidacy of the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT) for the government. The PT’s national executive may make a decision later this week.

“It was Lula who asked the PT in Rio de Janeiro to hug Marcelo Freixo because it was very important. He called Ceciliano, I was there, to say to Ceciliano: ‘You will not be running for governor. You’re going to be a candidate for the Senate and Freixo for governor’. What we accept. Now, the PSB wants Freixo to stay and Molon to stay too [ao Senado]. Not even Lula is agreeing with that”, said Benedita.

“If [Lula] had agreed to this he had not again, last week, met with the PSB, [e dizer] fulfill the agreements because I am fulfilling them”, said Benedita, when talking about another alliance celebrated by the PT with the PSB in the state of Pernambuco.

“[Lá] It could be on the platform of Marília Arraes [Solidariedade] in Pernambuco. Marília is better positioned, she was in the PT, she wanted to be a candidate for the state government. But, nevertheless, we from the PT said no”. In the state, the PT supports the candidacy of federal deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE) for the government of Pernambuco.

O Congress in Focus consulted the press office of President Carlos Siqueira about the deputy’s statements. Carlos Siqueira preferred not to speak out.