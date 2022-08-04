PT deputy accuses Molon of undermining Marcelo Freixo’s candidacy

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on PT deputy accuses Molon of undermining Marcelo Freixo’s candidacy 0 Views

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Senate approves changes to food stamp rules and home office regulation

The Senate approved this Wednesday (3) a provisional measure that changes the rules …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved