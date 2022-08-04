Rafaella Justus shows birthday present in Miami: “luxury”

Tici surprises daughter Rafaella Justus on her 13th birthday and impresses

The girl Rafaella Justus, 13 years old, impressed by showing a beautiful surprise that he won. The girl is on vacation from school, so she went on a trip with her father’s family. She is the presenter’s daughter Ticiane Pinheiro and the presenter and entrepreneur Roberto Justus. The former couple separated in 2013, when the heiress was around four years old.

Justus remarried in 2015. With his current wife, digital influencer Ana Paula Siebert, he had his youngest daughter. Vicky, just two years old, is the youngest of the famous’s five children, who is also the father of Ricardo, Fabiana and Luiza – all of whom are now adults.

The presenter Ticiane Pinheiro also went up to the altar again. Married to journalist César Tralli since 2017, she lives with her husband and two daughters in a luxurious property in São Paulo. With the communicator, Tici was Manuella’s mother. The little girl turned three years old.

Rafinha’s parents, even after the divorce, maintain a good relationship. All to facilitate the upbringing and education of the girl. She even went to spend a few weeks with her famous father’s family. With his wife and two youngest daughters, the businessman traveled to the United States. They stayed in the luxury apartment Justus maintains in Miami, Florida. In addition to having visited the neighboring city of Orlando and embarked for New York.

In the midst of fun times, Rafaella Justus completed another year of life. To celebrate her 13th birthday, she went out to dinner with her stepmother at a prestigious Japanese restaurant. The next day, Ana Paula organized a beautiful party for her stepdaughter. The celebration took place at a water park in the region and had the theme “Flamingo Pool Party”inspired by pool parties.

Even away from her daughter, Tici insisted on being present at the special moment. Mom waited for the hands to point to midnight to call the birthday girl. In a video call they talked and celebrated the arrival of another spring.

The presenter even surprised her firstborn with a beautiful gift. Rafaella Justus won a balloon arrangement with a special message. “happy birthday Rafa 13” read one of the balloons. On another, it was written: “Mommy loves you”. The affection between mother and daughter drew attention! “How beautiful! Mom always finds a way, right?!”, said an internet user. Another said: “What a luxury! Surprise in Miami”.

Tell us what you think!