Ranking reveals the most powerful cell phones on the planet; see top 10 | Cell

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor dominated the ranking of the most powerful Android phones in the world. In the July result, which was released this week, the Qualcomm chip takes nine out of ten positions. Only MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus processor also appears in the listing – and in the flashlight. Nubia Red Magic 7S, iQOO 10 Pro and ROG Phone 6 (Asus) conquered the top of the podium.

The listing made by the benchmark application AnTuTu also included Xiaomi models, such as the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Ultra and 12S Pro. Realme, another brand that is slowly becoming known to Brazilians, appears among the top smartphones thanks to the GT 2 Master Explorer in eighth place. Leaders in Brazil, the brands Samsung and Motorola do not appear in the survey.

🔎 Nudes safe: new function protects broken Galaxy phones

2 of 4 ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro — Photo: Disclosure/Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro — Photo: Disclosure/Asus

📝 Are Xiaomi phones any good? Are they reliable? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

10 Most Powerful Android Phones on the Planet Position Cell Manufacturer Processor Punctuation 1st Nubia Red Magic 7S Nubia Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,124,622 2nd iQOO 10 Pro Alive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,111,885 3rd Asus ROG Phone 6 Asus Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,107,982 4th Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Nubia Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,099,567 5th iQOO 10 Alive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,083,183 6th Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,073,695 7th Xiaomi 12S Ultra Xiaomi Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,056,949 8th Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,053,609 9th Realme GT 2 Master Explorer really Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1,048,073 10th Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi Dimension 9000 Plus 1,022,207

Nubia Red Magic 7S in the lead

First place was taken by the Nubia Red Magic 7S, a device that also took the gold medal in the last AnTuTu ranking, in June. The ZET phone was launched in March of this year with 512GB of storage in addition to 16GB of RAM. Just like the top nine on the list, it carries Qualcomm’s latest chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

3 of 4 Nubia is on the list with the Redmagic 7S and 7S Pro models — Photo: Disclosure/Nubia Nubia is present on the list with the Redmagic 7S and 7S Pro models — Photo: Disclosure/Nubia

In addition to a significant space for data, the manufacturer also invests in a cooling system for the cell phone, in order to ensure that it does not reach high temperatures during intense use.

With 6.8 inches, the AMOLED screen has a refresh rate of 165 Hz – which should benefit gamers and those interested in quality in the transition of images. The datasheet also includes a 4,500mAh battery, support for 120W fast charging and triple camera with up to 64MP lenses.

Sold for 590 euros abroad (about R$ 3,170 at today’s exchange rate), the phone is not available in the Brazilian market and there is no forecast of arrival for now.

The phone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo – which has the same name as the phone company – appears in second place with its 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The battery, this time, has 4,700 mAh and can be replaced with the 200 W fast charging promised by the manufacturer. Newly launched, the smartphone was introduced to the market in July.

The 6.7-inch screen displays content on an AMOLED panel with a rate of 120 Hz. The model supports 5G network and features cameras with lenses of up to 50 MP. So far, Vivo has not made the phone available in the Brazilian market.

Asus takes third place with ROG Phone 6

The bronze medal goes to Asus’ ROG Phone 6, which is also a recent release. The gamer cell phone landed on the foreign market in July this year, but is still not officially offered in Brazil.

The test performed by AnTuTu used a model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of data space. It is worth noting that there is also an option of the model with 18 GB of RAM, which should offer even better performance.

4 of 4 The ROG Phone 6 does not have the rear screen, but a set of colored LED lights — Photo: Disclosure / Asus ROG Phone 6 does not have the rear screen, but a set of colored LED lights — Photo: Disclosure / Asus

In terms of structure, the ROG Phone 6 has RGB lights on the back, in addition to coating with Gorilla Glass. The screen, in turn, reserves 6.7 inches and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Unlike previous models, the battery of this phone comes with a generous 6,000 mAh.

Xiaomi conquers four positions

The Pro version of Nubia Red Magic 7S wins the fourth place in the list of powerful cell phones, guaranteeing another position for the manufacturer. Then come the iQOO 10 and Xiaomi, which has won four ranking positions with the Xiaomi 12S Pro in sixth, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in seventh and the Xiaomi 12S in eighth place.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer occupies the ninth position and the Chinese giant closes the Xiaomi 12S Pro classification, the only device with a different processor, manufactured by MediaTek.