Read the review of Bullet Train, a movie with Brad Pitt

After a long career as a stuntman, David Leitch made a successful transition to directing action films, from John Wick in 2014. Under his credit are just five feature films – two of them franchise sequels, deadpool 2 (2018) and Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – but now we come to Bullet train (2022) as if Leitch were already a brand name, who is allowed two whims: working with a stellar cast and a narrative full of idiosyncrasies.

The plot is relatively simple but goes back and forth in flashback digressions to contextualize the motives of the many characters. The mercenary lived by Brad Pitt is hired to steal a suitcase inside the bullet train that crosses Japan. The suitcase is in the possession of two killers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry) tasked with returning her, at the final point of the voyage, to the biggest boss of the Japanese mafia, a violent and mysterious figure whose story connects with that of the other supporting characters on board.

Leitch was Brad Pitt’s stunt double in six movies, so it’s like Bullet train sacrament the filmmaker’s career with this reunion (which took deadpool 2 a discrete trial). On screen, Pitt has never been more comfortable in his slovenly persona, and the character embodies that in many details, from his All-Star-style sneakers and baggy trench coat to his decision not to mess with firearms anymore. The half-Zen half-deconstructed speech lends itself to being a variation on the old trope of the killer at the end of his career, and also gives the password for Bullet train operate on a conscious level of playfulness that is crucial to your eventual success.

Obviously Leitch knows that, in an action movie, what should be taken seriously above the rest is the action itself. Although Bullet train be very economical in the fight compared to John Wick, the physicality of the scenes is palpable and compelling. Immune to the epidemic of digitized backgrounds of current Hollywood products, Leitch stages everything inside real scenarios, the train cars, and when the action is transferred to the outside, there is a concern to maintain in these scenarios a certain level of textures and layers to simulate a tactile, tangible world. The director is far from a CGI artist like Jaume Collet-Serra in The passenger (2018), but Leitch understands enough about lighting and decoupage so that Bullet train and its impacts seem real to us, even in jest.

It is a pity, then, that the narrative remains all the time elusive. Each segment in the present doesn’t have much time to settle down, because graphics soon appear on the screen calling a parenthesis in the past. The pretext of the flashbacks is to reveal how intricate is the network of relationships that involves a dozen characters, but at the end of this expository flurry, there is the impression that the script of Zak Olkewicz (based on the book by Kotaro Isaka) only managed to complicate what was very simple and straightforward. In the end, the coming and going of time also lends itself to being a comic relief, due to its unbridled repetition and its relative pointlessness.

It’s not hard to see in Bullet train a kinship with Kill Bill (2003-2004) in those moments, not only for the digressions but also for the whole plot driven by revenge. While the directors of Everything Everywhere at the Same Timenow 35 years old, put their references on the screen – the cinema of Spike Jonze and Michel Gondry 2000s – David Leitch’s ten years more are reflected in the influence of Quentin Tarantino. When pulp Fiction came out in 1994, Leitch was starting his stunt work in Hollywood. It is not surprising that he treats as a trophy, in this fifth feature, the claim for himself of a virtuoso action cinema, idiosyncratic and self-aware of its ironies and recycling.

The point is that David Leitch is not the first candidate to succeed Tarantino, he probably won’t be the last, since Hollywood doesn’t seem able today to consistently reproduce a popular, fun and at the same time sophisticated action cinema as it was. Kill Bill twenty years ago. In spite of his relentless action until the last minute, Bullet train doesn’t seem like the kind of movie with enough breath to take that title.