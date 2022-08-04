Redesigned during the Sudamericana, Inter faces Melgar and gets motivated with the end on the horizon | International

Inter sees on the horizon the possibility of returning to a continental decision and is four games away from the final of the Sudamericana in Córdoba, Argentina. Mano Menezes’s reformed team depends, of course, on confirming the good moment against Melgar, starting this Thursday, at 19:15, in Arequipa, at 2,300 meters above sea level. The lineup will be the same as the one that started against Atlético-MG last Sunday, but very different from the one used at the beginning of the competition.

The cast photo change happened during the competition. From the debut in Ecuador, against 9 de Outubro, until the quarterfinals, pieces arrived and raised the level of the team. Mano, Vitão, Renê, Alan Patrick, Pedro Henrique and Wanderson were not present in the 1st round. De Pena and Alemão still suffered from the distrust of the fans.

Of the likely team to face Melgar this Thursday, only four players were not signed this season: Daniel (from the youth categories), Mercado (hired in 2021), Edenilson (at the club since 2017) and Mauricio (hired in 2020).

Contrary to signings, the football department worked to oxygenate the squad and negotiate, in particular, players marked by the period without titles. Among the departures, stand out Heitor, Cuesta, Moisés, Dourado and Wesley Moraes.

The last time Inter was involved in a continental final was in the 2011 Recopa Sudamericana, when they won the title by defeating Independiente in Beira-Rio, with a gala performance by Leandro Damião. On the national scene, it was in the defeat to Athletico-PR in the 2019 Copa do Brasil.

To stamp their passport to Córdoba, Inter will have to overcome Melgar at this stage of the tournament and, if they advance, they will face the winner of Deportivo Táchira and Independiente del Valle. The Ecuadorians came out ahead by winning 1-0 in Venezuela.

– It doesn’t matter to me (the moment of decisions). It makes me excited! Excited to have the chance to fight for a South American title. We know it won’t be easy, the group stage was already difficult for us. It has no easy rival. We have new evidence. There are two games and we will try to improve what we did wrong in Chile in order to get a positive result and then decide at home – said Mercado at a press conference.

Appointed as a candidate to reach the final on the left side of the draw, Inter shields the locker room and rejects the status of favorite. One of the rivals in the other bracket, who could only play in an eventual final, coach Rogério Ceni, from São Paulo, sees the gaucho club with an open path.

– For us it would be very special and for Inter as well (playing in the final), but we have several teams on the way. Inter is in a quieter life than us. They may have Del Valle in the future, it’s already a tougher game. Inter have a well-trodden path to reach the final. Our side is much heavier – said Rogério Ceni after the 3-3 draw at Beira-Rio.

Mano Menezes had three training sessions to prepare the team. Even with the return of technical references, Alan Patrick and Taison, Mauricio, author of two goals against Galo, will be kept among the holders.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Mauricio; Wanderson and German

The coach still counts in Peru with Keiller, Émerson Júnior, Thauan Lara, Kaique Rocha, Johnny, Liziero, Alan Patrick, Taison, Estevão, Lucas Ramos, Pedro Henrique, David and Braian Romero.

Inter and Melgar face each other on Thursday, at 19:15, at the Estadio Monumental de la UNSA, in Arequipa. The qualifying goal is not a tiebreaker in the Sudamericana.

