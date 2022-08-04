Renato Aragão is exposed by famous and trick and dismissal leak

The famous comedian and former Globe, Renato Aragãoartistically known as Didi, was once again one of the most talked about topics of the moment. It’s no longer news that the artist is considered one of the best-known comedians on Brazilian television and is always making waves on social media. However, this time, the veteran had his name circulating because of controversy.

Since the artist left TV, he has been accused of having had controversial attitudes behind the scenes, whether on Globo or in the comedy group’s films.

During this Tuesday’s Hora da Venenosa (02), on Record, Fabíola Reipert and Reinaldo Gottino echoed a controversial statement in the General Balance of the director of Rafael Spaca, famous for trying to make a documentary about the Trapalhões, but the project was never authorized. by Renato Aragão.

In a recent interview, Spaca accused the former Globo actor of having ordered the dismissal of Mussum and Dedé, even when Trapalhões were at their peak, in the mid-1980s. from Dedé, when they worked together in the trapalhões and he tells that?”, asked Reinaldo Gottino.

“He tells that, he’s Rafael Spaca, director of the Trapalhões documentary. He gave an interview to Inteligência Ltda and this part of the interview went viral now, let’s see him talking”, said Fabíola Reipert calling the controversial part to be broadcast on Record.

“Renato asked for the resignation of Dedé and Mussum and Renato blamed the director on José Roberto. And that’s true, because in this book that I’m doing, the biography, I read the interviews at the time and I was there: ‘Why don’t Dedé and Mussum appear in this picture?’ And he gives the interview: ‘Oh, it’s the director’s thing’. But Renato always sent more than the director, more than everyone else, he would never allow that”, said the famous director.

“He blamed Lavine [diretor dos Trapalhões] and Lavine said this: ‘He asked and I took the blame’. Now can you imagine a guy who was with you for 30 years asking for your head”, questioned the professional, accusing Renato Aragão of having asked his colleagues to resign.

Faced with the accusations, Record went after Dedé Santana and the comedian stated that he had no conflict with Didi, quite the opposite.

“It came out that Renato Aragão would have asked for my head and Mussum’s, look, I’m really not into this matter, I’ve never heard of it. I don’t know, you have to ask whoever said it. Because Renato Aragão, I’m going to tell you the truth, I don’t consider him my friend, I don’t consider him my co-worker. I consider Renato Aragão my brother”, shot the famous man.