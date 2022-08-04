Repentant, Guta asks Tenório for forgiveness in Pantanal

Confusion reached a troubled state in the mind of gutta (Julia Dalavia) in wetlandespecially after she woke up to the sound of a gunshot and watched a pitiful scene in which Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) was holding the gun and was quickly kicked out of the house by tenorio (Murilo Benicio). In the next chapters, Guta will discover that she is not Marcelo’s (Lucas Leto) sister and the information will motivate her to ask her father for forgiveness.

Despite the warm feeling of freedom, Guta decides not to leave immediately for a loving union with Marcelo, as she understands the need to create a plan to make the situation less uncomfortable for the two families involved.

Tenório will be speechless when he discovers that Marcelo is not his son. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Zuleica (Aline Borges) has always had this fear, but there comes a time when you can no longer keep certain secrets. In a moment of great revelations and risks, Tenório’s second wife reveals to her husband that Marcelo is the result of sexual abuse suffered before the beginning of their current relationship and, therefore, the boy does not share the same blood as Guta.

From there, the couple faces the possibility of investing in the romance, but the actions will be taken with caution, mainly because Guta is still trying to find out what level of trust will be linked to Tenório, who despite hearing his daughter’s request for forgiveness, does not will divert its dark paths in the novel.