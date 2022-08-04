Research brings good news and a surprise for Bolsonaro – 08/03/2022

This month’s Genial/Quaest poll brings good news for President Jair Bolsonaro, and the main one is that the rejection of his government dropped 4 points – it is now at 43%. It is the lowest rate recorded since July last year by the institute.

This improvement in the administration’s assessment shows that the electorate has responded to two advances made by the government in recent months: the approval of the Kamikaze PEC and the focus on recovering the vote of “disappointed Bolsonaristas”.

Genial/Quaest’s numbers make this clear: the government’s image has improved, above all, in two segments:

that of Brazilians who receive Auxílio Brasil (the hands did not move among those who do not receive the benefit); that of voters who voted for Bolsonaro in 2018 and had been misjudging his administration.

In this last cut, that of “disappointed Bolsonaristas” or “repentant”, the government’s positive assessment has risen 12 percentage points since January.

But the Quaest survey brings Bolsonaro a surprise, and it is not good for him.

So far, the improvement in the government’s assessment has not resulted in more voters for the president.

In terms of voting intentions, Bolsonaro rose just 1 point compared to the survey by the same institute carried out last month. He had 31% and now he has 32%, against the 44% of former president Lula.

What does that mean? “It means that the government’s image has improved, but that of the president has not”, responds social scientist Felipe Nunes, director of Quaest.

According to him, the numbers indicate that voters perceive and recognize “the government’s efforts” to improve their lives, “but they continue to reject Bolsonaro”.

On this point, Lula, the president’s main opponent, has repeated a phrase whenever he presents himself in front of crowds.

On visits he has made in recent months to capitals in the Northeast, Lula suggested to the audience “taking the money” from the government but not voting for Bolsonaro. “If the money falls into your account, take it and buy what to eat, and when it’s time to vote, give them a banana”.

The Quaest survey shows that many people may be listening to the PT.