Ri Happy opens more than 1,600 vacancies throughout Brazil: see how to participate

Are you looking for a job? Ri Happy has more than 1,600 spots available. Check out the benefits and how to apply!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

Are you in search of a job? Then know that Ri Happy is looking for more than 1,600 professionals to compose its team. See, in this article, how to apply for the vacancies!

What are the vacancies offered by Ri Happy?

The leader in the children’s toy market has opened more than 1,600 job openings, most of which are aimed at candidates with a high school diploma. See what positions are offered:

Commercial Administrative Assistant;

Cashier Assistant;

Stock helper;

Store Assistant;

Telesales Assistant;

Sales Assistant;

Store Sales Assistant;

stockist;

Cashier;

Telesales Operator.

The salary will depend on the position desired by the candidate. The benefits available are: medical assistance, dental assistance, transportation vouchers and food or meal assistance. In addition, Ri Happy employees have profit sharing and discounts at stores.

How to apply for Ri Happy job openings?

To apply, you will need to access the Infojobs website, select the desired vacancy and click on “Apply”. Once this is done, it will be necessary to register the resume on the platform, fill in some gaps with personal data and wait for Ri Happy to return.

The vacancies compete in the cities of the following states: Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

C6 Bank launches novelty and will have credit for small entrepreneurs

Ri Happy was founded in 1988 with only 6 stores, but today it has more than 150 units throughout Brazil and has more than 3,000 employees.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Publicity / Ri Happy